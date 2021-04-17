Kanye West finalises logo design for his 'Yeezy Gap' fashion line

American rapper Kanye West has finalised and submitted the logo for his upcoming fashion line in collaboration with the famous clothing retail brand Gap Inc. According to TMZ, Kanye's company filed legal documents, sealing up the rights to the new logo design for his Yeezy Gap fashion line. The branding appears to be quite similar to the logo he first tweeted while announcing his 10-year deal with the retailer.

The logo is slightly different from the original Gap logo where in place of 'GAP', 'YZY' is lettered in white block letters inside a blue colour square with round edges. The documents, obtained by TMZ, also stated that the Yeezy Gap collaboration will not only deal in clothes but also in footwear, headwear, accessories and bags. On the other hand, the company is reportedly planning to introduce its official merch in the first half of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)