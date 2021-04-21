Left Menu

New findings reveal if excessive social media usage is potentially addictive behaviour

The findings of a new study at the University of Strathclyde suggest that frequent usage of social media may not amount to the same behaviour, as that of addiction.

ANI | Scotland | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:20 IST
New findings reveal if excessive social media usage is potentially addictive behaviour
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The findings of a new study at the University of Strathclyde suggest that frequent usage of social media may not amount to the same behaviour, as that of addiction. The study invited 100 participants to locate specific social media apps on a simulated smartphone screen as quickly and accurately as possible while ignoring other apps. The participants were varied in the extent and type of their social media use and engagement. The research has been published in the Journal of Behavioural Addictions.

The exercise aimed to assess whether social media users who reported the greatest level of use were more likely to have their attention drawn to the apps through a process known as 'attentional bias,' which is a recognised hallmark of addiction. It also assessed whether this bias was associated with scores on established measures of social media engagement and 'addiction'.

The findings did not indicate that users' attention was drawn more to social media apps than to any others, such as a weather app; they were also not associated with self-reported or measurable levels of addictive severity. This contrasted with other studies which have shown attentional bias related to addictions such as gambling and alcohol. Dr David Robertson, a Lecturer in Psychology at Strathclyde and a partner in the research, said: "Social media use has become a ubiquitous part of society, with 3.8 billion users worldwide. While research has shown that there are positive aspects to social media engagement, such as feelings of social connectedness and wellbeing, much of the focus has been on the negative mental health outcomes which are associated with excessive use, such as higher levels of depression and anxiety."

The evidence to support such negative associations is mixed but there is also a growing debate as to whether excessive levels of social media use should become a clinically defined addictive behaviour, Robertson said. The researchers did not find evidence of attentional bias. People who frequently checked and posted their social media accounts were no more likely to have their attention drawn to the icon of a social media app than those who check and post less often.

"Much more research is required into the effects of social media use, both positive and negative before definitive conclusions can be reached about the psychological effects of engagement with these platforms. Our research indicates that frequent social media use may not, at present, necessarily fit into traditional addiction frameworks," Robertson concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: 60 held for disturbing voting process

Around 60 people were arrested here for disturbing the voting process during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.The arrests were made in different parts of the district on the intervening night o...

Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia's "red lines"

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russias red lines, saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.At a time of acute crisis in ties with the Unite...

Thailand sticks with Sinovac vaccine after cases of 'stroke-like' side effects

Thailand will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas Sinovac Biotech following six reports of unusual stroke-like side effects among recipients, government-appointed experts said on Wednesday. Six medical personnel in Rayong provi...

WRAPUP 4-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021