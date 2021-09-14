Left Menu

Diane Kruger glams up in neon debuting her beautiful engagement ring at Met Gala 2021

German-American actor and former model Diane Kruger donned the perfect accessory for her appearance at the Met Gala 2021.

German-American actor and former model Diane Kruger donned the perfect accessory for her appearance at the Met Gala 2021. Debuting her impressive engagement ring, she walked the red carpet of the fashion event after People magazine confirmed her engagement to actor Norman Reedus last month.

The 'Inglourious Basterds' actor sported a large square-cut diamond on her ring finger, along with another sparkling wraparound ring. The ring Kruger wore perfectly complimented her neon green party dress with a cutout over her stomach, a puffy skirt and a cape with a long train.

She rounded up the attire with a pair of hot pink pumps with jewelled straps and some multi-coloured statement earrings, which brought out her pink eyeshadow and accentuated her natural beauty. Reedus and Kruger started dating after they met on the set of their 2015 movie 'Sky'. The duo went public with their relationship in March 2017 when they were spotted getting cosy in the streets of New York City.

Their first pregnancy was confirmed by People magazine in May 2018, and they welcomed their daughter, that November. Reedus also shares 21-year-old son Mingus Lucien with ex Helena Christensen. This year's Met Gala event was co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

The ceremony was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating. (ANI)

