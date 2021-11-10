Thirteen types of office employees

In this article, we describe different types of office workers. Such colleagues are definitely in your office kitchen. These personalities work alongside you every day, and one of them is you. The ones who are only starting searching for a job will benefit from using resume writing services to find their dream job.

Logistician

Logisticians are masters of order, clear deadlines, and hard work. They will never work with those who break deadlines and do not follow the established workflow.

What is their role in the team? Logisticians are supporters of absolute reliability and uncompromising honesty. Structure, systematicity, norms, and rules are at the heart of everything they undertake.

How do I work with them? Take the initiative and keep your promises. Specify your role and coordinate your responsibilities, and most importantly – be sure to fulfil them.

Architect

Independent, persistent, hardworking. Confident, determined, straightforward. Architects are solo specialists who will always choose to do the work themselves, rather than share responsibilities with a team that will only slow them down. People of this type have a sharp mind, which can make them seem arrogant, selfish, and overconfident.

What is their role in the team? Architects always take on intellectually stimulating and complex tasks that require looking for non-standard approaches.

How do I work with them? Set a clear task for architects and give them the necessary resources. And most importantly-leave them alone when they ask you. Teamwork is not for them.

Virtuoso

Rational, freedom-loving, calm, reserved, but always ready to take risks. They are mysterious and creative. Virtuosos don't give up quickly, ready to try and try again and again. They value independence and justice very much.

What is their role in the team? Virtuosos have a sense of humor, can defuse a tense situation, and successfully joke at the right moment.

How do I work with them? These are people who can be assigned immediate tasks. They will deal with everything with enthusiasm and faster than others.

Companion

They love people, easily establish relationships, can quickly make friends with anyone, and easily adapt to different social circles. Companions are creative, empathetic, curious, and energetic. They offer unexpected ideas, but it is difficult for them to implement them. They have difficulty focusing on practical tasks, mindfulness, and focusing on details.

What is their role in the team? Companions are the perfect team players who love to learn new things and have exceptional teamwork skills.

How do I work with them? Guide your companions and help them stay focused. It's not easy for them.

Commander

They are natural leaders. An explosive combination of charisma, intelligence, and confidence allows them to win fans and followers. It's easy to convince colleagues to follow them and work on their ideas.

What is their role in the team? Commanders are strong-willed, persistent, firm, and impatient, doing everything and even more to achieve their goals.

How do I work with them? They are only interested in the opinion of those who are on the same level as them. Demonstrate your competence and confidence, and support all your advice with real experience.

Logician

They are logical in the truest sense of the word. Resourceful, quick-witted, smart, creative. Employees of this type can be too introverted and withdrawn. Because of their mystery, they often seem selfish, indifferent, and devoid of a sense of empathy.

What is their role in the team? Logicians love to experiment, vigorously and enthusiastically explore ideas, test theories in practice.

How do I work with them? Assign them tasks \ and do not interfere. Let your colleague do their job in peace.

Adventurer

Adventurers live in the moment, and they get the most pleasure from realizing their hobbies. They are spontaneous, unpredictable, and don't know how to plan for the future at all. They are loved for their inexhaustible cheerfulness, irresistible charisma, and dedication. Adventurers are in a permanent search for themselves. Self-realization is of key importance for them.

What is their role in the team? Adventurers are focused on the outside world, can either show excessive benevolence or put their interests above all else.

How do I work with them? Make the most of their unpredictability and ingenuity. Adventurers can always be assigned an ambiguous or even incomprehensible task.

Intermediary

They are idealistic, have a good imagination, and choose a career that requires the use of creative approaches. However, introverted tendencies lead intermediaries to focus too much on their thoughts and ignore deadlines, data, and other practical aspects.

What is their role in the team? Intermediaries always strive for harmony and bring meaning to any work. They want to help and put all their energy into people and things.

How do I work with them? Convince them of your idea or mission and give them personal space for creativity.

Artist

Charismatic, original, artistic – they love to be the center of attention. Social Professions are great for them, but people of this type tend to quickly lose interest and concentration.

What is their role in the team? The purpose of artists is to create a unique atmosphere and make colleagues laugh.

How do I work with them? Don't be too serious and strict. Artists appreciate freedom. Talk to them about distant topics before getting down to business.

Official

They believe that only hard work can lead to success. For them, rules, Law, Order, and norms in everything are extremely important. People of this type do not tolerate laziness, disorder, deception.

Honesty is a priority. Officials have great ambitions and enough motivation to move up the career ladder.

What is their role in the team? They can control others, but they don't always succeed. Officials can't admit that all people are different. It's hard for them to accept that someone might think differently.

How do I work with them? Demonstrate a willingness to follow the rules, be honest and fair to everyone.

Defender

Loyal, responsive, compassionate, and attentive. They don't like to change, and it's hard for them to meet expectations. They often experience anxiety and can easily become depressed. Perfectionist advocates, extremely responsible, have an increased sense of Duty.

What is their role in the team? They passionately and faithfully protect the people and causes that are important to them.

How do I work with them? Employees of this type will not ask for help, but they will need it. Offer them your help and assistance.

Consul

Cheerful, charged, positive, energetic. They love people and are happy to help them. It is very difficult for consuls to cope with their increased sensitivity and emotionality. They can't deal with criticism and rejection.

What is their role in the team? Individuals of this type want to always be needed everywhere. They will do anything to feel important.

How do I work with them? Treat consuls with understanding, recognize their efforts, and evaluate their achievements.

Entrepreneur

Innovators, rebels, risk-takers. They tend to use all opportunities, not think about the consequences and take everything from life. People of this type succeed in society, like to learn new things, and believe that the rules are created to break them.

What is their role in the team? Entrepreneurs will always offer extraordinary ideas and look at the problem from an unexpected angle. These are people who dare to say "no" when everyone around them says "yes".

How do I work with them? Get them interested in something new and risky.

