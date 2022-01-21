Left Menu

Study finds men, women physicians participate differently in academic settings

According to new research, male and female physicians may assert themselves differently in academic settings. This may lead to gender biases in grading that disadvantage female students and trainees.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:27 IST
Study finds men, women physicians participate differently in academic settings
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to new research, male and female physicians may assert themselves differently in academic settings. This may lead to gender biases in grading that disadvantage female students and trainees. The study has been published in the 'JAMA Network Open Journal'.

"As a student in courses at the Harvard School of Public Health, I repeatedly noticed students, and especially women, using phrases like 'Sorry to interrupt' or 'Maybe I missed this' before asking a question," said lead author Sara J. Cromer, MD, an investigator in the Department of Medicine at MGH. "This led our team to ask ourselves whether men and women assert themselves differently in academic classrooms, including both how often they speak and how they express themselves," she added.

In 2019 and 2020, 156 (60 per cent women) and 138 (61 per cent women) students were observed, respectively. Cromer and her colleagues found that women both asked and answered fewer questions than men in large in-person classes. These differences were not seen in small classes and were decreased in virtual classes. Also, deferential language was more common in questions asked by women than in questions asked by men in large classes, whether held in-person or virtually, but there was no gender difference in deferential language use in small classes.

"These findings have important implications for how students are evaluated," said Cromer. "If classroom participation is a major element of grading, this may disproportionately disadvantage women, resulting in gender bias in grading," she added.

She stressed that medical and public health schools should be aware of this difference so that steps can be taken to assess and avoid systems of evaluation that may be biased towards characteristics more common in men. Co-authors included Kristin M. D'Silva, MD, Neelam A. Phadke, MD, Emma Lord, Nancy A. Rigotti, MD, and Heather J. Baer, ScD.

This work was supported by the Partners Centres of Expertise Medical Education Grant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022