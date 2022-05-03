'Mystery Man' gets confused for Jared Leto at Met Gala 2022's red carpet

At the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet on Monday, a massive mix-up was witnessed when people assumed that a 'mystery man' wearing an aquatic metal getup at the event was actor Jared Leto. However, as per Page Six, the man was later revealed to be Fredrik Robertsson, who calls himself a "CREATIVE DICTATOR" and "FASHION ADDICT" on Instagram.

He arrived on the red carpet dressed in a stunning black, white, and silver outfit that had plenty of thorny pieces that spread away from his body and flowed with his movement. People were quick to assume it was Jared because of the bold look similar to the actor's uncanny style in the past.

The 'Morbius' actor was later seen arriving on the red carpet alongside Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, twinning quite literally in matching golden ensembles with coordinated accessories and doppelganger hair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)