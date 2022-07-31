Study: Parents' drinking habits linked to addiction to processed food

According to a recent study, children who have parents suffering with alcoholism issues are more likely to exhibit signs of food addiction. Journal of Psychology of Addictive Behaviors published the study.

High levels of refined carbohydrates and fats found in highly processed foods, such as ice cream, chocolate, pizza, and fries may cause some people to develop an addiction. Researchers at the University of Michigan wanted to know if a parent with alcoholism, a major risk factor for addiction, also predicted a higher risk of addiction to highly processed foods.

This clinically significant addiction to highly processed foods, characterized by a loss of control over intake, strong cravings, and an inability to cut back despite negative effects, appears to affect up to 1 in 5 people. According to Lindzey Hoover, a graduate student in psychology at the University of Michigan and the study's lead author, "people who have a family history of addiction may be at greater risk for developing a problematic relationship with highly processed foods, which is really challenging in a food environment where these foods are cheap, accessible, and heavily marketed."

The study found that people with food addiction were also more likely to experience personal issues with alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, and vaping. However, addictive responses did not stop with food. The main causes of avoidable death in the modern world are diets that are dominated by foods that have been heavily processed and excessive consumption of addictive substances. According to this study, interventions are required to simultaneously decrease addictive eating and drug use.

Hoover said that it may be crucial to take into account public health strategies that have lessened the harm of other addictive substances, such as banning marketing to children. (ANI)

