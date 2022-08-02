Left Menu

Nag Panchami 2022: Significance and history behind this festival of snakes

The festival of Nag Panchami, which is being celebrated today, is an annual occasion where Hindus worship snakes. Its origins date back to the earliest days of the religion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:58 IST
Nag Panchami 2022: Significance and history behind this festival of snakes
Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The festival of Nag Panchami, which is being celebrated today, is an annual occasion where Hindus worship snakes. Its origins date back to the earliest days of the religion. Nag Panchami is observed throughout India on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight in the month of Sravana. It usually occurs in July or August. The term 'Nag' means 'Serpent' or 'Snakes' and 'Panchami' means 'Fifth day'.

Offering milk to the snake god is among the primary rituals of this festival. There are numerous stories related to Nag Panchami. As per Hindu mythology, as a child when Lord Krishna was playing by the Yamuna River, his ball became entangled in a tree's branches. He was attacked by the snake Kaliya while trying to fetch the ball.

Lord Krishna fought valiantly, and the snake begged him not to kill it. The occasion is observed to commemorate Krishna's success in sparing humanity from the threat of Kaliya, the most venomous snake. Some of the snake gods that people in India pray to on Nag Panchami are Ananta, Shesha, Vasuki, Kambala, Padma, and Kaliya.

It is believed that anything offered to snakes on Nag Panchami would reach the serpent Gods. Hence, devotes worship live snakes on the day as representative of serpent Gods. The traditional offering for Nag Panchami is everything milk-based, from kheer to sweets, which are then offered to the deity.

Many observe fasts and feed the poor to mark this day. Some devotees also make snake idols at home with clay. Flowers and milk are offered to the idols and placed near snake holes or burrows. Houses are also decorated with rangoli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022