Maha Navami 2022: Significance, puja timings, rituals

The festival of Navaratri comes to an end with Maha Navami.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 08:52 IST
The festival of Navaratri comes to an end with Maha Navami. Today marks the ninth and last day of the auspicious festival. On the occasion of Maha Navami, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Siddhidatri.

As per Hindu mythology, Maa Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. The Navami tithi begins at 04.37 pm on October 3 and ends at 02.20 pm on October 4. It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

Devotees perform different rituals on Navami. Many perform Kanya Puja/ Kanjak on this day. Young and unmarried girls, who have not attained puberty, are worshipped as Durga in many households. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and offered prasad.

Some take bath in holy rivers, while there are devotees who also perform Sandhi Puja and offer 108 flowers and bilva leaves to Goddess Durga. Navami is followed by Dussehra, which marks the celebration of good over evil.

Wish you all a happy Navami. (ANI)

