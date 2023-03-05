'Abhushan Mithai': Add sweetness to your Holi celebrations with Nashik's unique flower-shaped sweet

Nashik is known for many things, including its grapes, onions, and wine, but one sweet dish that has been gaining attention recently, ahead of this year's Holi celebrations, is the unique and colourful 'Abhushan Mithai' or 'Phool Mithai'. The Abhushan Mithai is an exquisite delicacy that resembles a garland of flowers. It is made using a crystallized syrup structure shaped like flowers and held together with silver wires. This delectable sweet is prepared in Khedgaon, Nashik, where it has been a part of the local culture for over 70 years.

Known as 'Hargangan flowers' these sweets are made with sugar, and lemon with added colour and are consumed on the day of Holi. Rohit Pawar, a local sweetmaker, said, "Our tradition is 70 years old. We enjoy making this sweet. It is used for puja during festivals, but it can also be eaten."

The process of making this unique dessert is complex and time-consuming, making it all the more special. First, a thick syrup is prepared, and then it is divided into two parts. One part is left uncoloured, while the other is mixed with natural food colouring to create a vibrant orange hue. Both syrups are poured into flower-shaped molds, and then they are held together with silver wires. The result is a stunning garland of flowers that can be savoured as a mouth-watering dessert.

Thanks to its unique appearance and taste 'Abhushan Mithai' has become increasingly popular among locals and tourists alike. During the Holi and Gudi Padwa festivals, it is of particular significance, and it is sold for approximately Rs 75 per kilo. This sweet delicacy was once only available in a single store but has now gained popularity throughout Maharashtra. Its success has also put Nashik on the map as a hub for traditional sweets. Visitors to Nashik can now experience the taste of Maharashtra in a new and exciting way by trying this local delicacy.

All in all, Nashik's 'Abhushan Mithai' is a remarkable sweet treat that has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. Its intricate preparation and unique appearance make it an excellent addition to the celebration of any occasion. This delicacy is an excellent representation of the rich culture and heritage of Nashik and Maharashtra, and it is worth experiencing for oneself. (ANI)

