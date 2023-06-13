Father's Day 2023: Unique ways to pamper your dad

Father's Day is a perfect opportunity to express our love and appreciation for the unsung heroes in our lives. Even if your dad insists he doesn't want anything for Father's Day, it's still important to show your appreciation and love for him. Small gestures and thoughtful gifts can go a long way in expressing your gratitude. Father's Day is coming on 18 June 2023, and it's a time to let him know how much he means to you and how grateful you are for his love and support. Here are some unique ways to pamper your dad. Prepare a special breakfast

Cooking for your dad is a wonderful idea to start Father's Day with a heartfelt note. Find out your dad's favourite breakfast dishes and consider adding a personal touch to the meal. If possible, get the whole family involved in preparing the breakfast. This not only lightens the workload but also adds a sense of togetherness and shows your dad the collective effort to make his day special. Remember, it's not about being a culinary expert, but about the love and effort you put into making your dad feel appreciated. Wellness package

A wellness retreat will help him unwind and rejuvenate. Consider his preferences, such as a meditation retreat or a spa resort with various relaxation treatments. Remind your father to fully immerse himself in the retreat and encourage him to disconnect from work and daily responsibilities, allowing him to fully relax and rejuvenate. Get creative

Select a few meaningful and memorable old photos that hold significance and evoke nostalgia for both you and your dad. Try to recreate the original setting or background of the image. Once you have recreated the photos, share them on social media. Reflect on the memories, laugh about how things have changed, and appreciate the timeless bond between you and your dad. It is a heartfelt and meaningful way to honor the past and create new memories in the present. House party

Invite family members or friends to participate in the party. Ask each participant, including your dad, to prepare their best jokes or games. Create a friendly competition by taking turns like telling the jokes and rating them based on humour and cheesiness. You can have a judging panel or involve everyone in the room to vote. Designate a prize for the winner. The true prize, of course, is the laughter and joy shared during the tournament. A day of his favourite activities

Plan a day tailored to your dad's hobbies and passions. Take the time to understand his interests and choose activities that he truly enjoys. Whether it's cricket or a relaxing picnic, make sure the day revolves around what your dad loves. Show your active participation and genuine interest in his hobbies, making the day all the more special for him. Don't forget to Capture the memories by taking photos or videos throughout the day to commemorate the experience. Remember, the most important aspect is to show your love, appreciation, and gratitude towards your father. Customize your celebration to his preferences and interests; he will surely feel cherished on this special day. (ANI)

