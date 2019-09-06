Here's how you can shed extra kilos without any surgery

Shedding that extra kilo of fat will not be a difficult task anymore. Earlier reducing fat meant spending hours hitting the gym or liposuction and still the results were not satisfactory. But with the new non-invasive body contouring treatments with zero recovery time, you can witness better results in just a few days. Dr. Dendy Engelman, a New York City dermatologist who practice the offers the brand new cellulite-blasting Emtone, said, "We have entered the 'Brave New World' of medicine. You can literally sculpt your body without any effort or downtime. The technology is truly amazing."

Not only the procedure is quick and painless, but there are no restrictions pertaining to Body Mass Index (BMI), body type or skin color. The procedure uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to spur skin-tightening collagen and elastin and even out fat deposits that cause dimpling, reported New York Post. A 35-year-old model Madlena Kalinova, who underwent the treatment, recently underwent said, "I saw improvements after the first treatment and full results after the fourth. I've recommended it to a friend as well."

The treatment requires at least 20- to 30-minute sessions over a two-week period, followed by periodic maintenance touch-ups. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, reported New York Post, it has been noted that the fat-reducing procedure which does not require any surgery has witnessed a growth of 50 per cent in the last five years.

So it's no big surprise that several marketers are starting out new body-sculpting machines at a great speed. "Many patients today are on the go and work long hours so they can't commit to the longer recoveries from surgery and liposuction," explained Dr. Ariel Ostad, another dermatologist from N.Y.C.

"Patients can have these new treatments during their lunch break and head right back to work," Ostad added. "These treatments can't replace liposuction or surgery and won't transform a beer belly into six-pack abs," said Dr. Alan Matarasso, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. "But they can improve problem areas on fit people at healthy weights." (ANI)

