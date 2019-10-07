International Development News
Julia Roberts gives 'Pretty Woman' vibes in polka dot ensemble

Actor Julia Roberts shunned fashion norms and chose comfort while still looking her stylish best at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 07-10-2019 11:28 IST
Julia Roberts. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Julia Roberts shunned fashion norms and chose comfort while still looking her stylish best at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. At the event which took place at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California, the 51-year-old actor looked delightful sporting a black-and-white polka dot outfit by Michael Kors, reported E! News.

She paired her high fashion ensemble with a white belt, coordinating shoes and brown-hued sunglasses. Others at the star-studded event thought that the actor is paying tribute to her famous 'Pretty Woman' character with her fun and flirty couture.

Roberts' fan will remember her character, Vivian Ward, donning almost a similar playful polka dot dress during a polo event with her on-screen lover Edward Lewis played by Richard Gere. Other than Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Mandy Moore, Kaitlynn Carter, Justin Hartley, Wilmer Valderrama, Rachel Bilson, Christina Hendricks were also present at the event. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
