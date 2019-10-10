FABINDIA launched its first experience center in Indore

Fabindia announces the launch of its Experience Center at Vijay Nagar Square in Indore. Spread across approximately 8,415sq.ft, this store has been designed keeping in mind the multi-dimensional Fabindia offering that extends across a number of categories and services catering to every age group and their distinct needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Viney Singh, Managing Director, Fabindia said, "We are delighted to open an Experience Center in Indore. This format has been very well received in other cities and we look forward to making the same holistic experience that extends from Fabcafe to the Fabindia offering available to our customers in Indore as well." Fabindia's Experience Center in Indore makes this the twentieth in the country. Following the success of its nineteen other Experience Centers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur, Fabindia plans to launch more such formats in various other cities in India.

Fabindia's Experience Centers promise to provide an alternative shopping experience by shifting from transactional exchanges to a more experiential and interactive experience. By creating a more engaging retail experience, Fabindia aims to have visitors experience the ethos of the brand, not just through the products they purchase but also through an immersive and inclusive experience. In addition to the brands signature offering across garments, organics, home and personal care, this Fabindia Experience Center houses a FabCafe, an Interior Design Studio, Organic Wellness Center, Alteration Studio and a Kids Zone. The new format aims to delight customers by creating unique experiences.

Fabcafe an Indian Bistro claims to be an all-day dining concept that focuses on bringing a nutritious and contemporary menu through regionally inspired traditional Indian cuisine. The Fabindia Experience Center also includes a designated space for Organic India's Wellness store. The Wellness Center promotes healthy conscious living by encouraging customers to interact with trained consultants on various aspects of health, lifestyle and well-being. The Experience Center offers an Interior Design Studio (IDS) a one-stop design solution that IDS provides a range of services such as consultancy on layouts, mapping spaces, product customization and colour scheme coordination to help create memorable spaces. From homes, offices resorts to boutique hotels the Fabindia Interior Design Studio offers design solutions and products to fit every style and budget.

