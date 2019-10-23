Global fashion platform, SSENSE, launches a mobile app designed to offer a hyper-personalized shopping experience

SSENSE is pleased to announce the arrival of its first mobile app, now available globally for iOS devices. The SSENSE app was built by the SSENSE team as an enhanced mobile shopping experience to intuitively explore over 40,000 items and 500 brands for men and women. The SSENSE app launches with newly introduced features that provide a hyper-personalized shopping experience, including personalized recommendations, intuitive search filters, and an enhanced sorting catalogue. The app is available to download via the Apple App store in English, French, Japanese, and Mandarin.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

The SSENSE app was created entirely by its in-house team of technical and design experts. Utilizing proprietary algorithms and browsing behavior on its website, ssense.com , the SSENSE mobile app makes shopping easier with hyper-personalized recommendations, an infinite catalogue of products, and intuitive filter options. Each recommendation model and algorithm was built by the SSENSE in-house data science, engineering, and product teams. The continuous scroll feature is a mobile-specific tool allowing for further product discovery. The feature was developed from a data-driven insight based on the high-frequency at which users engage with the "What Others Have Viewed" widget on ssense.com.

INTUITIVE DESIGN

SSENSE developed the app by speaking directly to its customers, deep diving into the features they really wanted, and developing iterations based on customer feedback, focus groups, and testing. With almost 80% of its audience between the ages of 18 to 34 years old, the SSENSE app is responsive to the swipes, taps, and pinches these users are innately accustomed to. The streamlined visual identity was intended to remove any obstacle for customer discovery and encourage exploration. The continuous scroll on the product landing pages and enhanced product description page—where 70% of the page is dedicated to the image—have been designed for users to navigate easily between similar styles to discover more. The mobile-enhanced design creates an optimal environment to shop the extensive catalogue of over 40,000 products from luxury and independent designers such as Gucci, Prada, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and Kwaidan Editions.

PERSONALIZED SHOPPING

The SSENSE app's homepage is tailored to the user, offering hyper-personalized product recommendations based on user preferences and shopping history. Recommendations tailored to the user will improve the more the app is used. The enhanced filtering options allow users to shop more personally by size, designer, and category.

Starting today, SSENSE also launches the first of a 4-part series on SSENSE TECH , written by the technical experts at SSENSE. Articles will be published weekly and will share deep-dives into the product strategy, software development, UI/UX, and the collection layout system.

About SSENSE

SSENSE is a Montreal-based fashion platform with global reach. Founded in 2003, SSENSE is pacing the vanguard of directional retail with its mix of luxury, streetwear, and avant-garde labels. Almost 80% of its audience are between the ages of 18 to 34 years old. Currently serving 150 countries, generating an average of 76 million monthly page views, and achieving high double digit annual growth since its inception, its field of focus has grown beyond that of a typical e-commerce entity as it explores the nexus of content, commerce, and culture. More than just a retailer, SSENSE is becoming a cultural protagonist in its own right. For further information visit ssense.com.

