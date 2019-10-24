International Development News
Development News Edition

Using consumer products during pregnancy results in lower IQ in children

Exposure to harmful chemicals found in consumer products during the trimester of pregnancy can result in lower IQ in children by the age of seven.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:58 IST
Using consumer products during pregnancy results in lower IQ in children
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Exposure to harmful chemicals found in consumer products during the trimester of pregnancy can result in lower IQ in children by the age of seven. Scientists measured 26 chemicals in the blood and urine of 718 mothers during the first trimester of their pregnancies in the study of Swedish mothers and children, known as SELMA.

These chemicals included bisphenol A (BPA), which is found in plastic food and drink containers, as well as pesticides, phthalates, and other chemicals found in consumer products. Some of the 26 are known to disrupt endocrine (hormone) activity in humans; others have been shown to do so only in animals, or are suspected of endocrine disruption because they share chemical features with known disruptors.

Researchers later followed up with the children at age 7 and found that those whose mothers had higher levels of the chemicals in their system during pregnancy had lower IQ scores--particularly boys, whose scores were lower by two points. Within the mixture, bisphenol F (BPF), a BPA-replacement compound, made the highest contribution to lowering children's IQ, suggesting that BPF is not any safer for children than BPA, reported the study published in 'Environmental International'.

The study found that other chemicals of concern in the mixture were the pesticide chloropyrifos; polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are found in cleaning products; triclosan, a chemical found in antibacterial soaps; and phthalates, which are found in soft polyvinyl chloride plastics and cosmetics. Many of the chemicals only stay in the body a short time, meaning that even short-term exposure may be detrimental, so researchers believe this indicates that preventing exposures to pregnant women or women trying to become pregnant is critical to preventing neurological harm to children.

"This study is significant because most studies evaluate one chemical at a time; however, humans are exposed to many chemicals at the same time, and multiple exposures may be harmful even when each individual chemical is at a low level," said Eva Tanner, PhD, MPH, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Carl-Gustaf Bornehag, PhD, Professor at Karlstad University, said it shows that exposure to mixtures of chemicals in ordinary consumer products may affect child brain development and that some chemicals believed to be safer, like BPF, may not be any safer for children.

The chemicals interfere with hormone activity, even at low levels. Previous studies link numerous suspected endocrine disruptors, including phthalates and BPA, to neurodevelopmental difficulties in children. Some of these chemicals cross the placenta during pregnancy, exposing the foetus and potentially causing irreversible developmental damage.

While ending exposure to a short-lived pollutant may eliminate adverse effects in adults, exposure during critical periods of fatal development may be permanent, with subtle endocrine changes potentially influencing health outcomes into adulthood, Dr. Tanner said. Dr. Tanner said this study only assessed exposure at a single time during early pregnancy, so more research needs to be done to understand how exposures throughout later pregnancy and childhood may influence the results.

The researchers note that several of the chemicals studied only stay in the body for a short amount of time, so the mothers in the study may have had additional exposures before or after their blood and urine samples were taken. (ANI)

Also Read: UN children’s agency to be able to receive cryptocurrency and bitcoin fund

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. business investment still weak; jobless claims fall

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments also declined, a sign that business investment remains soft amid the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war but other data on Thursday showed the s...

Gehlot directs officials to prepare plan for eradication of juliflora trees

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked officials of the forest department to prepare a timebound plan for the eradication of juliflora trees from the state. He asked them to coordinate with district administration officials...

J-K Block Development Council polls: 217 Independents, 81 BJP members elected

Over 200 Independents were elected to the post of chairperson in the first-ever Block Development Council BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP winning in 81 of the 310 blocks. The Congress, the National Conference and the PDP st...

BJP, Cong win three seats each in Guj by-polls, Alpesh loses

The opposition Congress and ruling BJP won three seats each in the bypolls to six assembly constituencies in Gujarat, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The Congress managed to wrest one seat away from the BJP. Congress turnco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019