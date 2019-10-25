International Development News
Development News Edition

Artificial intelligence system to soon give fashion advice

Do you also face trouble while selecting clothes and seeking fashion advice? Seems like your phone will be your helping hand soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:11 IST
Artificial intelligence system to soon give fashion advice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Do you also face trouble while selecting clothes and seeking fashion advice? Seems like your phone will be your helping hand soon. A University of Texas at Austin computer science team, in partnership with researchers from Cornell Tech, Georgia Tech, and Facebook AI Research, has developed an artificial intelligence system that can look at a photo of an outfit and suggest helpful tips to make it more fashionable.

Suggestions may include tweaks such as selecting a sleeveless top or a longer jacket. "We thought of it like a friend giving you feedback," said Kristen Grauman, a professor of computer science whose previous research has largely focused on visual recognition for artificial intelligence.

"It's also motivated by a practical idea: that we can work with a given outfit to make small changes so it's just a bit better," Kristen Grauman. The tool, named Fashion++, uses visual recognition systems to analyse the colour, pattern, texture, and shape of garments in an image. It considers where edits will have the most impact. It then offers several alternative outfits to the user.

Fashion++ was trained using more than 10,000 images of outfits shared publicly on online sites for fashion enthusiasts. Finding images of fashionable outfits was easy, said graduate student Kimberly Hsiao. Finding unfashionable images proved challenging. So, she came up with a workaround. She mixed images of fashionable outfits to create less-fashionable examples and trained the system on what not to wear.

"As fashion styles evolve, the AI can continue to learn by giving it new images, which are abundant on the internet," Hsiao said. Grauman and Hsiao will present their approach at next week's International Conference on Computer Vision in Seoul, South Korea.

Like all AI systems, bias can creep in through the data sets for Fashion++. The researchers pointed out that vintage looks are harder to recognise as stylish because training images came from the internet, which has been in wide use only since the 1990s. Additionally, because the users submitting images were mostly from North America, styles from other parts of the world don't show up as much. Another challenge is that many images of fashionable clothes appear on models, but bodies come in many sizes and shapes, affecting fashion choices.

Next up, Grauman and Hsiao are working toward letting the AI learn what flatters different body shapes so its recommendations can be more tailored. "We are examining the interaction between a person's body shape and how the clothing would suit them. We're excited to broaden the applicability to people of all body sizes and shapes by doing this research," Grauman said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...

Tuberculosis infection is not life-long in most people: Study

A recent study challenged the earlier belief that tuberculous infection stays forever and that it could come back at any point and cause the disease again. Based on a review of clinical studies, researchers from the Perelman School of Medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019