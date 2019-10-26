International Development News
Development News Edition

Human body has different types of fats: Study

Are you aware of the fact that everyone has different types of fat inside their bodies? Researchers say our stomach, hips, and thighs have white fat which produces and receives signals from a variety of different hormones.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:37 IST
Human body has different types of fats: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Are you aware of the fact that everyone has different types of fat inside their bodies? Researchers say our stomach, hips, and thighs have white fat which produces and receives signals from a variety of different hormones. Whereas brown fat is very different, it sits close to our nervous system, up to our spine, around our throat, and near the kidneys. It plays a different role in the body, by producing heat.

Infants have far more brown fat than an adult as it plays an important role in helping them to stay warm. A lot of research has been done on white fat and its relationship to health and disease. But researchers are increasingly focusing on the health benefits of brown fat. For example, if you want to burn more energy, it helps to have more brown fat.

White and brown fat both secrete proteins that send signals to the rest of the body. Now, for the first time ever, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have mapped all the proteins that are secreted from adult human white and brown fat cells. What they discovered is that the two types of fat tissue send very different signals to the rest of the body.

"It's the first time that anyone has studied human brown fat at this level of detail. We have mapped all of the proteins that are secreted from the fat cells and that they use to communicate with other cells. And there are big differences between them. It's as though they speak very different languages," said Associate Professor Camilla Scheele from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR).

The proteins were mapped in collaboration with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Protein Research using a technology called mass spectrometry, reported the study published in -- Cell Metabolism. The research was also carried out in collaboration with other research groups within CBMR as well as researchers from the University of Toronto, Novo Nordisk A/S and Rigshospitalet.

The researchers discovered that brown fat secrete more than 100 proteins that are not secreted by white fat. By categorising the proteins, the researchers were able to form a general picture about the differences between the fat types. For example, brown fat is better at regulating the cellular immune system, while white fat secretes proteins that allow greater tissue plasticity.

"One of the great mysteries about brown fat is that we are not sure how it is formed. But we have found an interesting clue. One of the proteins that brown fat secretes plays an important role in developing and maturing new brown fat cells to prepare them for producing heat and energy," said Camilla Scheele. (ANI)

Also Read: Brexit hits UK science funding, deters international researchers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...

Lake House Appoints PT-Shipmanagement as New Ship Manager

&#160;Lake House, a Hong Kong and London based investment company, has appointed PT-Shipmanagement PTS, a Hamburg based company, to manage two container ships. The two ships have a capacity of 1,300 TEU each and sail with an average crew of...

UPDATE 2-Lebanese army says it fired into the air near Tripoli after clash

The Lebanese army said it fired gunshots into the air after a clash at a protest road-block near the northern city of Tripoli on Saturday, injuring several people.The army said it had intervened to break up a skirmish between protesters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019