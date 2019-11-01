International Development News
Development News Edition

Researchers make a depth sensor inspired by spiders

By taking inspiration from spiders, researchers developed a wearable device, capable of carrying microbots.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:59 IST
Researchers make a depth sensor inspired by spiders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By taking inspiration from spiders, researchers developed a wearable device, capable of carrying microbots. Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have made a compact and efficient depth sensor that could be used onboard microrobots, in small wearable devices, or in lightweight virtual and augmented reality headsets.

"Evolution has produced a wide variety of optical configurations and vision systems that are tailored to different purposes," said Zhujun Shi, a PhD candidate in the Department of Physics and co-first author of the paper. "Optical design and nanotechnology are finally allowing us to explore artificial depth sensors and other vision systems that are similarly diverse and effective," added Shi.

The research is published in -- Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Many of today's depth sensors, such as those in phones, cars and video game consoles, use integrated light sources and multiple cameras to measure distance.

Face ID on a smartphone, for example, uses thousands of laser dots to map the contours of the face. This works for large devices with room for batteries and fast computers, but what about small devices with limited power and computation, like smartwatches or microrobots?

Humans measure depth using stereo vision, meaning when we look at an object, each of our two eyes is collecting a slightly different image. "That matching calculation, where you take two images and perform a search for the parts that correspond, is computationally burdensome," said Todd Zickler, the William and Ami Kuan Danoff Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at SEAS and co-senior author of the study.

"Humans have a nice, big brain for those computations but spiders don't," added Zickler. Jumping spiders have evolved a more efficient system to measure depth. Each principal eye has a few semi-transparent retinae arranged in layers, and these retinae measure multiple images with different amounts of blur.

For example, if a jumping spider looks at a fruit fly with one of its principal eyes, the fly will appear sharper in one retina's image and blurrier in another. This change in blur encodes information about the distance to the fly. In computer vision, this type of distance calculation is known as depth from defocus.

But so far, replicating Nature has required large cameras with motorized internal components that can capture differently-focused images over time. Federico Capasso, the Robert L. Wallace Professor of Applied Physics and Vinton Hayes Senior Research Fellow in Electrical Engineering at SEAS and co-senior author of the paper, and his lab have already demonstrated metalenses that can simultaneously produce several images containing different information.

Building off that research, the team designed a metalens that can simultaneously produce two images with different blur. "Instead of using layered retina to capture multiple simultaneous images, as jumping spiders do, the metalens splits the light and forms two differently-defocused images side-by-side on a photosensor," said Shi, who is part of Capasso's lab. (ANI)

Also Read: Researchers develop new croissant-inspired energy storage system

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019