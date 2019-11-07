International Development News
Development News Edition

AI can now make creative and exploratory decisions

Researchers have developed trained AI agents capable of adopting human design strategies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:47 IST
AI can now make creative and exploratory decisions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed trained AI agents capable of adopting human design strategies. Big design problems require creative and exploratory decision making, a skill in which humans excel.

When engineers use artificial intelligence (AI), they have traditionally applied it to a problem within a defined set of rules rather than having it generally follow human strategies to create something new. The findings were published in the -- ASME Journal of Mechanical Design.

This research considers an AI framework that learns human design strategies through observation of human data to generate new designs without explicit goal information, bias, or guidance. The study was co-authored by Jonathan Cagan, professor of mechanical engineering and interim dean of Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering.

And, Ayush Raina, a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon, and Chris McComb, an assistant professor of engineering design at the Pennsylvania State University. "The AI is not just mimicking or regurgitating solutions that already exist," said Cagan. "It's learning how people solve a specific type of problem and creating new design solutions from scratch." How good can AI be? "The answer is quite good."

The study focuses on truss problems because they represent complex engineering design challenges. Commonly seen in bridges, a truss is an assembly of rods forming a complete structure.

The AI agents were trained to observe the progression in design modification sequences that had been followed in creating a truss based on the same visual information that engineers use -- pixels on a screen -- but without further context. When it was the agents' turn to design, they imagined design progressions that were similar to those used by humans and then generated design moves to realise them.

The researchers emphasised visualisation in the process because vision is an integral part of how humans perceive the world and go about solving problems. The framework was made up of multiple deep neural networks which worked together in a prediction-based situation.

Using a neural network, the AI looked through a set of five sequential images and predicted the next design using the information it gathered from these images. "We were trying to have the agents create designs similar to how humans do it, imitating the process they use: how they look at the design, how they take the next action and then create a new design, step by step," said Raina. (ANI)

Also Read: Researchers find a new method to identify aggressive breast cancer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury...

French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris on Thursday, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy. Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where ill...

Boost morale of force: Retired officers in letter to LG, Delhi Police chief

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Reti...

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019