Iconic props, costumes from 'Friends' up for auction, bidding starts December!

Good news for anyone who has been a devoted fan of the insanely loved TV show 'Friends'! Now, fans can bring home some of the iconic props and costumes from the show. If you recall the episode where Joey and Chandler are robbed and left with nothing but a canoe in their living room, or the one where Chandler accidentally uttered "I love you" to Monica while she had her head buried in a turkey; there's a chance for you to get the canoe and turkey to your house!

Continuing the 25th-anniversary celebration of the show which debuted in 1994 on September 22, television and movie-themed auction house Prop Store are putting several original as well as reproduced items from the show up for auction, reported CNN. Moreover, the auction is not just a thing for fun but funds generated from it will be forwarded to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ advocacy and suicide prevention organization.

Scheduled for December, the upcoming sale will have some replicas of the classic Central Perk couch and Ross' Holiday Armadillo costume. With estimates ranging from USD 1000 to USD 15,000, around a dozen items have been selected for sale.

"Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of 'Friends,'" said Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger in a release. "The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world," it continued.

The auction will have an online bid starting December 3, which is also known as 'Giving Tuesday' in the US, and will end on December 17. (ANI)

