Alia Bhatt backed styling platform receives USD 2 million investment from US firm

Alia Bhatt-backed StyleCracker, a personal styling platform has received USD 2 million investment from US-based investor AMJ Ventures.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:18 IST
Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: ANI

Alia Bhatt-backed StyleCracker, a personal styling platform has received USD 2 million investment from US-based investor AMJ Ventures. StyleCracker reinvented the way Indians consume fashion and has democratised personal styling at an incredible scale, commenting on which Alia Bhatt said, "When I came into the industry, I didn't know what colour, style or accessory would suit me. And then I found my saviour, my stylist who understood me and helped me discover my style."

The core value proposition of StyleCracker revolves around deep personalisation at scale, unmatched convenience in user experience as well as value-driven, unique supply on which the stylist of Alia Bhatt who is also the Co-Founder and Creative Director of StyleCracker, Archana Walavalkar, said "Our vision has always been to be the stylist to every Indian. Our users are conscious of what they wear and how they look." The Co-Founder and Managing Director of StyleCracker, Dhimaan Shah, said, "The fashion-tech start-up will be using the funds towards building out further capabilities in machine learning and in strengthening its moat on the personalisation front."

"The funds will also be used to build a strong pan India presence and move even closer to being the stylist to every Indian," added Shah. The platform enables customers to share their data and detailed specifics with the Company across several parameters with regards to their personal preferences across all fashion and beauty categories.

Commenting on the deal, The Founding Partner of AMJ Ventures, Anish Patel, said his company partners with disruptive start-ups who are on a mission to change the status quo, and is looking to potentially combine data science with human expertise and reinvent businesses." "Glad to partner and accelerate the growth of StyleCracker, with value proposition to make fashion accessible to India at large as the platform democratizes personal styling. We look forward to tapping into the booming start upmarket in India by investing in more businesses," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

