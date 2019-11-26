International Development News
International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte dressed to kill in red carpet debut

Radhika Apte made her debut count by walking the red carpet in a breathtaking outfit.

International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte dressed to kill in red carpet debut
Radhika Apte (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Radhika Apte made her debut count by walking the red carpet in a breathtaking outfit. The diva brought her fashion A-game to the gala by opting for an extravagant golden-brown see-through gown.

Keeping it summery and breezy, Radhika detailed it with low ruffles to add extra oomph to her outfit. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actor kept it subtle and light with a fresh face of makeup complimenting her dress. Her bold red lips added the perfect amount of dazzle to the overall look.

The 34-year-old actor is attending the prestigious and star-studded event as she has been nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards under the Best Performance by an Actress category for her outstanding performance in 'Lust Stories'. Exuding joy over receiving the medal she posted a picture on Instagram along with the certificate.She wrote, "Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today... So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!"

The actor also received a nomination medal which she flaunted a day before the much-awaited ceremony on her social media handle. The ceremony which is to take place on November 25 (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel, will witness three Indian projects -- 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'The Remix' competing against the projects from around 21 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

