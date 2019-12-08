Fendi unveils world's first fragrance-infused handbags

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has introduced the world's first fragranced handbags. Named FendiFrenesia, the bags are made of special leather infused with a new fragrance created by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

'Leathery and musky' is how the brand describes it and claims that the scent will stay for as long as four years. Each bag comes with a complimentary miniature bottle of FendiFrenesia, which can be used to refresh the bag's scent and can be worn as a traditional perfume. The range has three bright yellow and white baguettes (a stout, rectangular bag) in three sizes. The first is Fendi's standard women's baguette size and a men's size, which is slightly bigger. The last is a cute 'nano' bag that can easily fit into one's palm. All three sizes boast of the compact handbag style invented and coined by Fendi in the 1990s.

Each bag bears identical artwork by renowned Swiss photographer Christelle Boule. According to Fendi, these bags "show the fragrance once it has been dropped on to a coloured film paper, visually bringing the scent to life." Earlier this week, the collection made its exclusive debut at Fendi's Miami Design District store. The miniature version is available on fendi.com for a whopping 630 USD. According to the Fendi site, the limited collection is available in stores until December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)