Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals dramatic health benefits after air pollution reduction

While reducing air pollution is considered as a boon for the depleting environmental conditions, a recent study explores its relation with dramatic health benefits.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:01 IST
Study reveals dramatic health benefits after air pollution reduction
Reducing air pollution can result in prompt and substantial health gains.. Image Credit: ANI

While reducing air pollution is considered as a boon for the depleting environmental conditions, a recent study explores its relation with dramatic health benefits. The study 'Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction' published in the American Thoracic Society's journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society, by the Environmental Committee of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), has reviewed interventions that have reduced air pollution at its source.

The lead author of the study Dr Dean Schraufnagel, MD, ATSF, said: "We knew there were benefits from pollution control, but the magnitude and relatively short time duration to accomplish them was impressive." "Our findings indicate almost immediate and substantial effects on health outcomes followed by reduced exposure to air pollution. It's critical that governments adopt and enforce WHO guidelines for air pollution immediately," added Dr Schraufnagel.

In addition to the city-wide policies, reducing air pollution within the home also led to health benefits. In Nigeria, families who had clean cookstoves that reduced indoor air pollution during a nine-month pregnancy term saw higher birthweights, greater gestational age at delivery, and less perinatal mortality. Emissions of the major pollutants -- particulate matter (PM), sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and lead -- were reduced by 73 per cent between 1990 and 2015 while the US gross domestic product grew by more than 250 per cent.

Dr Schraufnagel said: "Fortunately, reducing air pollution can result in prompt and substantial health gains. Sweeping policies affecting a whole country can reduce all-cause mortality within weeks. Local programs, such as reducing traffic, have also promptly improved many health measures."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen...

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019