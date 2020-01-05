Cristiano Ronaldo rocks half a million dollar Rolex

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo believes in keeping track of time in style and this became quite apparent when he was seen wearing a luxury watch worth almost 500,000 dollars. Page Six Style reported that the Juventus player was spotted with a Rolex GMT-Master adorning his wrist as he stepped out of the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference.

As per the Hyperbeast website, the watch exactly costs 485,350 dollars and boasts 18 karats white gold and comes studded with white diamonds worth 30 carats. The bezel holds princess-cut diamonds and the bracelet is lined with baguette diamonds. The GMT-Master is the priciest watch Rolex has made for sale to the public.

Ronaldo has rather solidified his reputation as a watch connoisseur as he is known to possess a 1.5 million dollar Franck Muller and a Jacob& Co. limited edition worth 130,000 dollars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

