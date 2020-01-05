Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers find 'molecular missing link' may explain allergic reactions to personal care products

A new study finding presents insight as to what may trigger immune responses to skin creams and commercial products.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:19 IST
Researchers find 'molecular missing link' may explain allergic reactions to personal care products
T cells responded to certain substances, including balsam of Peru, a tree oil widely used in cosmetics and toothpaste.. Image Credit: ANI

A new study finding presents insight as to what may trigger immune responses to skin creams and commercial products. Chemical compounds found in skin creams and other personal care products can cause an allergic reaction in the skin, a common condition known as allergic contact dermatitis (ACD).

While ACD is on the rise, particularly in industrialized countries, exactly how personal care chemical compounds trigger a reaction remains unknown. Most allergic reactions involving T cells are attributed to proteins or peptide antigens that trigger the immune system. But chemical compounds found in personal care products are different kinds of molecules that were not thought to be able to directly elicit a reaction by T cells.

Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Columbia University and Monash University have uncovered a new molecular mechanism by which common components of consumer products can trigger an immune response, highlighting a specific molecular connection that may explain the mystery behind these cases of ACD. The team's findings are published in Science Immunology. "What we present here is a molecular missing link," said co-senior author D. Branch Moody, MD, a principal investigator and physician in the Brigham's Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation, and Immunity. "We questioned the prevailing paradigm that T cell-mediated allergic reaction is only triggered when T cells respond to proteins or peptide antigens. We find a mechanism through which fragrance can initiate a T cell response through a protein called CD1a." For many substances, such as those found in soaps, cosmetics, fragrances, jewellery, and plants, it is unclear how a reaction by T cells is triggered. Chemical compounds found in these products were thought to be too small and of the wrong chemical structure to be detected directly by T cells, which are the immune cells that set off ACD. The researchers, including the co-lead author Annemieke de Jong from Columbia University, wondered if there might be another explanation. The team tested whether CD1a, a molecule found in immune cells that form the outer layer of human skin, could bind directly to allergens found in personal care products and present these molecules to the immune system, triggering a reaction. First author, Sarah Nicolai, MD, a research fellow in Medicine at the Brigham, exposed T cells to material from skin patch testing kits used in allergy clinics and found that T cells responded to certain substances, including balsam of Peru, a tree oil widely used in cosmetics and toothpaste. The team further identified substances within balsam of Peru -- benzyl benzoate and benzyl cinnamate -- directly responsible for stimulating the T cell response. Investigators also tested similar substances and found a dozen small molecules, including farnesol, that appeared to elicit a response. To further understand how these compounds triggered a reaction, investigators at Monash University solved the X-ray crystal structure, revealing that when farnesol forms a complex with CD1a, farnesol kicks out naturally occurring human lipids, making CD1a more visible to T cells and leading to T cell activation. The authors note that while their work shows that fragrances found in personal care products can directly initiate a T cell response, further investigation is needed to understand if this causes disease and allergic reactions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Yechury slams ABVP for JNU violence, says attacks were 'planned'

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday blamed the ABVP for the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University and alleged that the attacks were planned by those in power. Members of JNU Students Union and ABVP clashed on t...

UPDATE 2-Hezbollah: US forces in Middle East to go home in coffins

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the U.S. military in the Middle East would pay the price for the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, warning that U.S. soldiers and officers would return home in coffins...

UPDATE 2-Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief

Venezuelas congress will vote for new leadership on Sunday with the opposition party hoping to re-elect Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as the countrys legitimate president. Guaido, facing a heavy pressure campa...

Protest march against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Protest against the amended Citizenship Act continued across Assam on Sunday with thousands of people hitting the streets in the state capital in a 15-km long march originating from Bhupen Hazarikas memorial. Called by the artiste community...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020