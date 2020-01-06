Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colgate Announces Breakthrough Technology Designed To Revolutionize Oral Health

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 06:30 IST
Colgate Announces Breakthrough Technology Designed To Revolutionize Oral Health

Colgate today introduces a first-of-its-kind smart toothbrush with new optic sensor technology that detects biofilm buildup in the mouth so that it can be removed while brushing. The Colgate® Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush aims to revolutionize oral care by providing precise information in real time that is specific to each mouth and the distinct brushing technique of every individual.

When launched later this year, the Colgate® Plaqless Pro toothbrush will be the first commercially available electric toothbrush that detects biofilm buildup and coaches in real time for more complete brushing. It was recognized at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today with the award for the Best of Innovation for Health and Beauty.

"In the dentist's office, we're beginning to see a shift toward precision oral care that tailors treatment to each patient's specific needs," said Dr. Maria Ryan, Colgate's Chief Dental Officer. "The Colgate® Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is inspired by that shift, and improves brushing efficacy by accounting for an individual's brushing technique and the biofilm buildup in their mouth. And by immediately alerting the user when an area is clean, Plaqless Pro coaches them to brush better, helping both the patient and the oral care provider to build an even stronger partnership in achieving optimal oral health."

Colgate® Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush enables users to see when they need to brush longer in one area of their mouth or when all the biofilm buildup has been removed. Using a light ring around the toothbrush the user will see a blue light when buildup has been found, and then the white light appears to tell the user to move on. Consumers can now brush with confidence knowing when their teeth are fully clean.

The Colgate Connect App pairs to the brush via Bluetooth® technology to give the user a precise, personalized brushing experience. The sensors embedded in the toothbrush handle create a comprehensive map of the user's mouth. Every time they brush users can consult the app to see exactly where they brushed their teeth, where they missed a spot and now if an area brushed is truly clean. The app also provides instant brushing feedback, personalized data, coaching and oral care tips.

"We're excited to introduce this breakthrough technology with sensors that can see through foamy toothpaste to provide information that helps people take stronger ownership of their oral health," said Patricia Verduin, Chief Technology Officer for Colgate-Palmolive. "Our new Plaqless Pro delivers the superior cleaning of a powered toothbrush, the proven location tracking of advanced oral care devices and now the detection of an oral scanner that enables personal brushing feedback in real time for remarkable clean."

The Colgate® Plaqless Pro toothbrush will be available in 2020 at shop.colgate.com/ces.

About Colgate-Palmolive:
Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products Company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Nike Communications Contact: Jenna Ebbink
Phone: 818.388.2821
Email: jebbink@nikecomm.com

Nike Communications Contact: Sam Steiner
Phone: 651.212.0179
Email: ssteiner@nikecomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061180/COLGATE_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061408/Colgate_Palmolive_Plaqless.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...

Muse® by Interaxon Inc. Just Gave Us a New Reason to Meditate: a Comfy, Brain Sensing Fabric Headband with Day-to-Night Support and All-New Responsive Go-to-Sleep Journeys

Capitalizing on the award-winning neurofeedback developed for both the Original Muse and Muse 2, Muse S allows users to comfortably go from daytime use into bedtime prep and introduces Go-to-Sleep Journeys that react to your body and mind.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020