Gujarat's real-life Rapunzel breaks Guinness World Records with 190 cm long hair

A bad hair cut at the age of six prompted a Gujarat-based Nilanshi Patel, to get her name registered in the Guinness World Records for the longest hair on a teenager with her locks measuring 190 centimeters. When asked about the secret behind her long hair, the 17-year-old girl told ANI that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients.

Often dubbed as real-life Rapunzel, Nilanshi on September 22 last year, broke her own record of longest hair with a hair length of 190 centimeters. She had earlier set the record on November 21, 2018, with 170.5-centimeter long hair. "I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped. It was my mom's dream to get my name in Guinness book of the world record," Patel told ANI during a telephonic conversation.

She continued, "I am happy that I made Guinness Book of World Records. There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me." On being asked about her hair care regime, Nilanshi said that she washes her hair once in a week and it takes about half an hour for her hair to dry and about an hour to comb the locks.

Speaking about her career goals, Nilanshi, who is a student of Class 12 said that she wants to become a software engineer and is currently preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains. When asked if the length of her hair causes distractions while studying, Patel said, "I never felt distraction because whenever mummy takes care of my hair I have books in my hand. This is happening since my childhood so I am habitual to it."

Patel further dreams of setting many more world records including the one for longest hair on an adult in the future. (ANI)

