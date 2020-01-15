Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals financial hardships in American cancer survivors face post-treatment

A recent study has discovered that many American cancer survivors, particularly those sixty-four or younger in age, who faced financial difficulties after the medical treatment, had to make economical sacrifices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:22 IST
Study reveals financial hardships in American cancer survivors face post-treatment
Paying medical bills, financial distress, and delaying medical care due to cost concerns are some of the financial hardships the cancer survivours had to face.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study has discovered that many American cancer survivors, particularly those sixty-four or younger in age, who faced financial difficulties after the medical treatment, had to make economical sacrifices. The study has been published in the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers, and Prevention.

The author of the study Xuesong Han, PhD, senior principal scientist in Health Services Research at the American Cancer Society, said as there is an increase in the number of people who are diagnosed of cancer, so is there a rise in the costs of cancer treatment. Han said: "There is a growing need for financial intervention at multiple levels to help cancer survivors minimise their risk of financial hardship ... We hope our findings will inform the development of future health policies and interventions in care delivery."

In the United States, the number of cancer survivors has increased by a range of 1.4 million people in the past three years, reaching more than 16.9 million as of January 1, 2019. Many previous studies have addressed the issue of the rise in the number of cancer survivors, which eventually lead to an increase in medical treatment.

However, a few studies have examined the intensity of financial hardship across multiple domains, or sacrifices made as a result of cancer treatment and its longer-term effects. The study had data of participants who detailed the effects of their cancer, treatment, and how post-treatment had affected their finances, health insurance coverage, and employment status.

Paying medical bills, financial distress, and delaying medical care due to cost concerns are some of the financial hardships the survivours had to face. Hans and his team took the case of under 65 participants as the people over the age of 65 years are generally eligible for medicare insurance

Half of the participants reported facing medical financial hardships as a result of cancer diagnosis, while the other half made financial sacrifices in spending, saving and living. Nearly a quarter reported trouble paying medical bills, needing to borrow money, or filing for bankruptcy due to cancer diagnosis and treatment. More than 40 percent were worried about finances and almost 30 per cent were worried about forgoing or delaying care because of cost concerns.

Hans commented: "Overall, health insurance coverage is critically important for cancer patients and survivors. Even those who had private insurance coverage reported financial hardship, suggesting that the types of coverage and extent of patient cost-sharing are important too." Han also explained that financial hardships can lead to a worse quality of life, which can lead to bankruptcy. This can take an emotional toll and can bring an increased risk of death.

The researchers defined measures of insurance coverage, family income and also suggested flexible workplace accommodations with the availability of paid and unpaid sick leave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

Sudan has reopened its airspace after putting down an armed revolt by former security agents linked to toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, the head of the sovereign council that runs the country said on Wednesday.The army said two soldiers were k...

Davos bosses sound alarm over climate, political fires

London, Jan 15 AFP Business chiefs headed Wednesday into their first global gathering of 2020 insisting they are not waiting on bickering governments to fight climate change, after Wall Street titan BlackRock joined a campaign pressuring co...

European garment brands to end Bangladesh factory inspections

Dhaka, Jan 15 AFP A monitoring group set up by top European clothing brands to check worker safety standards in Bangladesh said Wednesday it will wrap up in May, more than six years after the collapse of a garment factory prompted the inter...

'Outsiders' started as the story of a man existing in two places: Stephen King

American author Stephen King, whose novel Outsiders is now a series, says the story began with the idea of a man existing in two places at the same time. The series, which has started streaming in India on Hotstar Premium and stars noted ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020