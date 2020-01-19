Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reading out to your child beneficial in multiple ways

A recent study reveals how and why continuing the bed-time routine of reading out to your children can be beneficial for both - the children as well as the parents - in multiple ways.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:30 IST
Reading out to your child beneficial in multiple ways
Reading a storybook out loud by parents during the early stages of the child can lead to multiple benefits. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study reveals how and why continuing the bed-time routine of reading out to your children can be beneficial for both - the children as well as the parents - in multiple ways. The bedtime ritual of reading a storybook out loud by parents during the early stages of the child can lead to many benefits.

After taking an account of more than 3,000 families and their experience, it came to notice that this routine strengthens parents' feelings of competence, improved the relationship quality with their children and also can reduce parental stress or depression, reports CNN. As far as how this could be beneficial for children, the study found how there is cognitive development in a child's mind and also reduced certain behavioural problems.

The practice also increased attention span, concentration and gave children a wide exposure of vocabulary. Improving reading skills will eventually bring benefits in a child's life, so developing the habit of listening to stories right from an early age can come as handy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CNN

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

After Kerala moves SC against CAA, Guv seeks explanation from State chief secretary

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought an explanation from the Kerala Government Chief Secretary regarding the State moving the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act, sources said.After a resolution was passed in the State Assem...

Paris Hilton unveils pivotal side of her life through documentary

Paris Hilton has opened up about her personal life for the first time in a YouTube original documentary. The 38-year-old has shared about various happenings from phases of her life. The documentary titled -- This is Paris -- portrays that t...

Jyotiraditya Scindia terms Goyal's statement on Amazon 'unfortunate', expresses concern on economy, investment

Congress leader Jytoriaditya Scindia on Sunday expressed concerns over investment, economic growth rate, unemployment and inflation in the country. There is an urgent need to boost investment in the country and to work on the economic growt...

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020