Reading out to your child beneficial in multiple ways

A recent study reveals how and why continuing the bed-time routine of reading out to your children can be beneficial for both - the children as well as the parents - in multiple ways. The bedtime ritual of reading a storybook out loud by parents during the early stages of the child can lead to many benefits.

After taking an account of more than 3,000 families and their experience, it came to notice that this routine strengthens parents' feelings of competence, improved the relationship quality with their children and also can reduce parental stress or depression, reports CNN. As far as how this could be beneficial for children, the study found how there is cognitive development in a child's mind and also reduced certain behavioural problems.

The practice also increased attention span, concentration and gave children a wide exposure of vocabulary. Improving reading skills will eventually bring benefits in a child's life, so developing the habit of listening to stories right from an early age can come as handy. (ANI)

