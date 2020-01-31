Tarun Tahiliani visits Qutub to shoot for his spring collection

Noted fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani visited Qutub Minar to shoot for his newest Spring collection. Tarun had taken to his Instagram on Thursday and Friday to give his followers a sneak peek of this year's collection which has just been unveiled and it is all about drapes.

Tarun has gone on to creating ensembles that suit all body types and reflect varied ages and their clothing traditions. In a series of pictures snapped in different locations of the monument compound, Tarun captioned each of the pictures specifying them to be 'Spring 2020 - The Drape Series'.

However, various stills have a line or two describing the attires. While somewhere he has mentioned, "The drape is infinite. Endless swirls clinched on the body." Some of the other captions read, "Epitomising comfort and the unbearable lightness of being. Idyllic and timeless. Defining India Modern through drapes!"

He also mentioned about the timelessness of his collection, "Iridescent drapes, rippled through time in the form of contemporary ensembles. Revisiting the age-old drapes in modern constructs and finish. A visual identity we are trying to preserve." The Mumbai-based designer has been a favorite to numerous Bollywood stars including late Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey among others. (ANI)

