Amul's new doodle on homecoming of Indians from Coronavirus hit Wuhan

Dairy brand Amul dedicated its latest cartoon to the homecoming of Indians from Coronavirus hit Chinese city Wuhan.

Amul cartoon (Photo: Amul Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Dairy brand Amul dedicated its latest cartoon to the homecoming of Indians from Coronavirus hit Chinese city Wuhan. The doodle was shared by the dairy brand on its Twitter account.

"#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak - Indians evacuated from China," the tweet read. The cartoon titled 'Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye' indicated the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from the virus-hit city through two Air India flights.

The new sketch features Amul girl wearing a mask walking out of an Air India aircraft along with a group of people among other people all wearing masks. The sketch further termed Amul as the homecoming snack. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China touched 492 on Wednesday, as 65 more died in the Hubei province, RT reported citing Chinese state TV.

The confirmed figure of coronavirus affected in China is just shy of 24,000. The virus was diagnosed first in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and has spread to most parts of the world.

Earlier on February 3, Health Minister of India's Kerala state KK Shailaja said that the Kerala government has declared n-coronavirus as a state disaster after the third case of coronavirus tested positive in the state. Many suspected Coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospitals and are currently under observation in Hyderabad, Cuttack, Karnataka, and New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

