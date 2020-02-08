Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study explains why you should have melodic alarms instead of harsh ones

Melodic alarms could be a key element for improving alertness, and they will also leave you less groggy and clumsy for the day, as per a new study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:11 IST
Study explains why you should have melodic alarms instead of harsh ones
A harsh 'beep beep' alarm tone might confuse or disrupt brain activities when walking, whereas a more melodic sound may help to wake in a more effective peaceful way. Image Credit: ANI

Melodic alarms could be a key element for improving alertness, and they will also leave you less groggy and clumsy for the day, as per a new study. The study was suggested by the RMIT University and was published in PLoS One.

It shows that melodic alarms could improve alertness levels and harsh alarm tones linked could increase levels of morning grogginess. This study can hold a great significance for the people such as shift workers or emergency first responders, who might need to perform straight from waking up.

RMIT doctoral researcher Stuart Mc Farlane, the lead author of the study, while emphasising on the importance of waking up in a good mood, said: "If you don't wake properly, your work performance can be degraded for periods up to four hours, and that has been linked to major accidents." "Although more research is needed to better understand the precise combination of melody and rhythm that might work best, considering that most people use alarms to wake up, the sound you choose may have important ramifications," McFarlane further said.

"This is particularly important for people who might work in dangerous situations shortly after waking, like firefighters or pilots, but also for anyone who has to be rapidly alert, such as someone driving to the hospital in an emergency." The team conducted the research taking the data of 50 participants, where each person logged what type of sound they used to wake up, and then rated their grogginess and alertness level.

"This study is important, as even NASA astronauts report that sleep inertia affects their performance on the International Space Station," Dyer said. The results found that a harsh 'beep beep' alarm tone might confuse or disrupt brain activities when walking, whereas a more melodic sound may help to wake in a more effective peaceful way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sena's Ravindra Waikar appointed Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra CMO

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar has been appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office.He will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister.More details are awaited. ANI...

WRAPUP 4-American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese man also died with symptoms consistent with the disease, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll fro...

Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.Iran poses no threat to any other count...

Raj: Two more Janta clinics inaugurated in Jaipur

Two more Janta clinics were inaugurated here on Saturday where 300 types of medicines and around eight types of diagnostic tests will be made available free of cost for the poor people living in city slums. A total of 12 Janta clinics in Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020