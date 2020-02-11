Laura Dern recycles a dress for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

American actor Laura Dern, who won her first Academy Award at the 2020 Oscars, celebrated the feat by wearing a favorite black dress from the past for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. As per E! News, Laura, who accepted the award for her role in 'Marriage Story,' went for a pale pink and black gown but later slipped into a black sleeveless gown that she wore in 1995.

Dern has rocked the same gown at a handful of events over the past 25-years including the 2013's famous after-party following the 85th Annual Academy Awards. One of her fans even made a note of the actor's fashionable recycling on social media.

A picture shared on Twitter by a page named 'TheHeartBroke' that claims to be a fan account of the Oscar winner, showed the comparison between the three looks. "Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen!" read the caption of the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.