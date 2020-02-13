Left Menu
JD Institute Bangalore Celebrates Wearable Art With the Whitefield Art Collective

  Updated: 13-02-2020 12:27 IST
JD Institute of Fashion Technology, India's premier Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Whitefield Art Collective, the award-winning public art initiative, recently promoted 'Wearable Art' on February 7, 2020, at Sky Deck, VR Bengaluru. 

This year, WAC encouraged creative explorations around the theme of Sustainability through partnerships with leading Institutions and notable individuals from the artistic community. Being an advocate of sustainability since 2014, JD was proud to be associated with the Whitefield Art Collective that gave a platform to the budding designers to present a one-of-a-kind Fashion Show and Installations at the festival. 

The installation created by the students reflected the trail of wastage left behind due to materials that are overlooked as pollution generating mechanisms. The designs were covered with various everyday materials to denote the state of the destruction due to improper disposal. Along with these Installations, each collection at the Fashion Show stood out for its innovative approach and execution of materials to create timeless apparel. 

The platform showcased varied sustainable explorations that featured garments made out of hydroponic textiles, discarded materials, and also celebrated khadi in a modern way. 

Congratulating the young designers and commending their efforts, Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee, JD Institute of Fashion Technology said, "It is a moment of pride for us to see our students shine. What is more important, is their awareness towards a sustainable environment and how better than to incorporate it with what you love? The textile sculptures created by our students under the guidance of Swiss artist and fashion designer Ms. Mariel Manuel, has been fashioned out of materials often looked upon as waste and lifeless. The purpose of the installation is to create a dialogue to reflect on our city, nature and pay heed to the wastage that we as consumers leave behind. We realized the importance of sustainability back in 2014 and ensured that our goals are in line with a sustainable make in India concept." 

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090056/JD_Institute_Wearable_Art.jpg

