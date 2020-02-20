Patna people happy over PM Modi trying Bihar's famous delicacy 'litti-chokha'

People in Patna have expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying litti-chokha and kulhad chai at the 'Hunar Haat' fair in Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Rinku Yadav, a local said, "It is a good thing for Bihar. I am happy that the Prime Minister has tried our dish."

"It is a matter of pride. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated litti-chokha. This is our very famous dish," said Arjun, a shopkeeper in Patna. Yesterday the Prime Minister visited the Hunar Haat being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at India Gate in Delhi. Artisans from across India are showcasing their traditional artworks and handicrafts at the Hunar Haat.

The Prime Minister had shared the images from the fair with the caption, "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.