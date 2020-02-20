Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Maha Shivratri' - the festival of convergence of Shiv and Shakti

The festival of 'Maha Shivratri' which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:36 IST
'Maha Shivratri' - the festival of convergence of Shiv and Shakti
An idol of Lord Shiva . Image Credit: ANI

The festival of 'Maha Shivratri' which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. The festival celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals and demons escorting him to the house of the goddess. The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond - 'Maha Shivratri' - is celebrated with great fervour across India.

On the occasion, devotees across the country are seen flocking to temples, that often witness long queues from as early as the break of the dawn and chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberate. Special prayers are offered in all Shiva temples throughout the holy night.

Following the traditional rituals, devotees observe fasts and are also seen worshipping the 'Shivling,' an iconic representation of Shiva. Speaking to ANI, Arun Bhardwaj, a priest from Uttarakhand said, "On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees offer 'Rudra-Abhishek' or special ordination to the Shivling where they bathe the 'Shivling' with different substances and each of them has a specific significance."

"Devotees use water, curd, sugarcane syrup, milk, honey and other things for 'Rudra-Abhishek'", he added. Other important offerings that are mandatorily used for the 'Abhishek' are Datura flower and fruit.

Besides the celebration of the marriage of Shiv and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. Throwing light on the time of the year when the festival is celebrated, the priest said, "The festival of Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month according to Panchang (Hindu calendar)."

This year, the festival will be celebrated across the country on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Vikings DE Griffen to become free agent

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will opt out of his contract and become a free agent, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has three years remaining on his deal 2020-22, but he reached two sta...

Man stabbed in London mosque - police

London police said they arrested a man on Thursday after a stabbing at a mosque near Regents Park which injured one person.A man was found with stab injuries, police said in a statement. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to ho...

Govt looks at balancing act on AGR dues; Mittal says telcos facing 'unprecedented crisis'

Amid a deepening crisis in the telecom sector, the government is looking to strike a balance between complying with the Supreme Court order on AGR dues, ensuring health of the sector and safeguarding consumer interest, even as Bharti Airtel...

UPDATE 7-Poised to sentence him, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020