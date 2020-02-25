Ivanka Trump goes desi, sports silk sherwani by Anita Dongre

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump went desi on the second day of their India visit and sported a pure silk sherwani from Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre. Taking a cue from Melania Trump's banarasi belt from yesterday, Ivanka wore a traditional style Suruhi Sherwani handwoven by weavers from West Bengal.

Anita Dongre shared a picture of Ivanka dressed in her label's attire snapped at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and wrote, "@ivankatrump looks lovely in our classic handwoven Suruhi Sherwani." "The classic sherwani is reimagined in pure silk for the modern woman. Handwoven by master weavers in West Bengal, our timelessly feminine silhouette comes topped with our signature elephant logo buttons," read the product description of the outfit on the website of the designer.

Ivanka paired the Sherwani with white pointed heels and kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition. She accompanied Trump to the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and he also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI)

