Kim Kardashian twins with Naomi Campbell and Cher for photoshoot

For an incredible 1960s photoshoot, American media personality Kim Kardashian West posed with beauty idols Naomi Campbell and Cher for Carine Roitfeld's new CR Fashion Book Issue 16. Inside the brand new power-themed issue, the trio played out a retro 60s-inspired story, shot by Mert and Marcus on the streets of Los Angeles in sky-high bouffant hairpieces, making a glamorous biker gang.

"A whole cover with @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true!," Kim wrote in a post shared on her Instagram. "(My other style icon @naomi was on set too !!!) What is this life! So happy to share these pics with you guys for the @crfashionbook cover! @mertalas @macpiggott I felt like Mermaids [?]Thank you @carineroitfeld," Kim added.

Kardashian looked breathtaking in the pictures, in which her staggering beehive sat high on her head and fell loose over her shoulders while she wore a tight black look. Nailing the sixties siren look, the beauty mogul was seen straddling a motorbike alongside Cher, who she has often cited as a hero due to their shared Armenian heritage.

After eyeing the news snaps, Kim's followers rushed to share their love for the latest vintage ensemble. (ANI)

