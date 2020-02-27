Left Menu
Drivers with expensive cars least likely to stop for crossing pedestrians: Study

According to a new study, drivers of expensive cars are least likely to stop for crossing pedestrians.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 27-02-2020 13:36 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 13:36 IST
The odds that the drivers will stop for pedestrians decreased by 3 per cent per $1,000 increase in the car's value. Image Credit: ANI

According to a new study, drivers of expensive cars are least likely to stop for crossing pedestrians. Drivers on a whole, aren't all that great at stopping for pedestrians waiting at crosswalks.

Of 461 cars that researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas examined, only 28 per cent gave way to pedestrians. It was noted that the cost of the car was a significant predictor of yielding, with the odds that they would stop decreasing by 3 per cent per $1,000 increase in the car's value.

"It says that pedestrians are facing some challenges when it comes to safety, and it's really concerning," said lead author and UNLV public health professor Courtney Coughenour. "Drivers need to be made aware that they legally have to yield. It's hard to say whether they're not yielding because they don't know the laws or because they don't want to yield," Coughenour said. "Further study is needed to examine that. Until then, the bigger thing is driver education."

The study, which analysed video data from an earlier UNLV study, also found that motorists overall yielded less frequently for men and people of colour waiting at mid-block crosswalks than for women and whites. It is also consistent with findings from similar studies on the topics of driver yielding behaviours associated with social class, race, and gender.

The research team said their findings are important to public health, given that pedestrian survivability is low even when struck at low speeds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

