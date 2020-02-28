Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children end up consuming more calories through post-game snacks than they burn while playing

Post-game sugar-rich snacks like chocolates or children's favourite munch fondly brought to them by parents can be harmful for children's health due to calorie imbalance, suggests new research.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:49 IST
Children end up consuming more calories through post-game snacks than they burn while playing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Post-game sugar-rich snacks like chocolates or children's favourite munch fondly brought to them by parents can be harmful for children's health due to calorie imbalance, suggests new research. A new study led by Brigham Young University public health researchers finds the number of calories kids consume from post-game snacks far exceeds the number of calories they actually burn playing in the game.

"Kids are getting inundated with snack culture all the time -- celebrations at school, at birthday parties and youth sports games," said senior study author and BYU professor Lori Spruance. "We don't need to load children up with sugar after a game too." For the study, Spruance and her students observed 3rd and 4th graders over 189 games of soccer, flag football, baseball and softball, tracking both their physical activity and the treats they consumed. They found parents brought post-game snacks 80 percent of the time, with almost 90% of the post-game drinks being sugar-sweetened.

Their physical activity was tracked using the SOFIT method, wherein a child's activity was tracked on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 = nothing; 5 = running) every 10 seconds. The researchers found the average energy expenditure for children observed was 170 calories per game while the average caloric intake from post-game snacks was 213 calories.

The average amount of sugar consumed post-game was a staggering 26.4 grams -- the total daily recommendation for kids is just 25 grams -- with sugary drinks being the biggest culprits. (Capri Sun drinks and Kool-Aid Jammers were the most common drinks and baked goods were the most common snacks.) The study also found children averaged just 27 minutes of activity per game, with soccer players being the most active and softball players being the least active. Research shows children should have 60 minutes of physical activity per day starting around age 5.

Study authors said the 43 extra calories the children are gaining may not sound like much, but if kids are playing a game or two a week, it could mean thousands of extra sugary calories a year. "So many kids are at games just to get their treat afterwards, which really isn't helping to develop healthy habits long term," Spruance said. "The reward should be, 'I got to have fun, I got to run around with my friend or score a goal.'"

Spruance and co-authors said youth sports programmes would benefit from an intervention aimed at the food environment -- and they're happy to help with that intervention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks: Sitharaman.

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks Sitharaman....

Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous bol bachchan fast talke...

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers tongues, and to empty holy water fonts - as precautions against the spread of the coronaviru...

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process

Kenya Airways has received Sh5 billion from the national government that would be used for the restructuring process, according to a news report by CapitalFM.Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph confirmed in a letter that Sh5 billion has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020