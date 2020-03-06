Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study focuses on improving vision of self-driving vehicles

With the help of an improved sight-correcting system, self-driving cars could learn driving just by observing human operators complete the same task, suggests a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:17 IST
Study focuses on improving vision of self-driving vehicles
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the help of an improved sight-correcting system, self-driving cars could learn driving just by observing human operators complete the same task, suggests a recent study. Researchers from Deakin University in Australia published their results in IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica, a joint publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Chinese Association of Automation.

The team implemented imitation learning, also called learning from demonstration. A human operator drives a vehicle outfitted with three cameras, observing the environment from the front and each side of the car. The data is then processed through a neural network -- a computer system based on how the brain's neurons interact to process information -- that allows the vehicles to make decisions based on what it learned from watching the human make similar decisions. "The expectation of this process is to generate a model solely from the images taken by the cameras," said paper author Saeid Nahavandi, Alfred Deakin Professor, pro-vice-chancellor, chair of engineering and director for the Institute for Intelligent Systems Research and Innovation at Deakin University. "The generated model is then expected to drive the car autonomously."

The processing system is specifically a convolutional neural network, which is mirrored on the brain's visual cortex. The network has an input layer, an output layer and any number of processing layers between them. The input translates visual information into dots, which are then continuously compared as more visual information comes in. By reducing the visual information, the network can quickly process changes in the environment: a shift of dots appearing ahead could indicate an obstacle in the road. This, combined with the knowledge gained from observing the human operator, means that the algorithm knows that a sudden obstacle in the road should trigger the vehicle to fully stop to avoid an accident. "Having a reliable and robust vision is a mandatory requirement in autonomous vehicles, and convolutional neural networks are one of the most successful deep neural networks for image processing applications," Nahavandi said.

He noted a couple of drawbacks, however. One is that imitation learning speeds up the training process while reducing the amount of training data required to produce a good model. In contrast, convolutional neural networks require a significant amount of training data to find an optimal configuration of layers and filters, which can help organize data, produces a properly generated model capable of driving an autonomous vehicle. "For example, we found that increasing the number of filters does not necessarily result in better performance," Nahavandi said. "The optimal selection of parameters of the network and training procedure is still an open question that researchers are actively investigating worldwide." Next, the researchers plan to study more intelligent and efficient techniques, including genetic and evolutionary algorithms to obtain the optimum set of parameters to better produce a self-learning, self-driving vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 912 p.m.At least 41 people, who recently returned from foreign countries, have been put under home isolation in Mizoram as a precautionar...

Naidu slams attempts by some international agencies to 'interfere' in India's internal matters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in Indias internal affairs and described their actions as unwarranted. Interacting with a group of students at his residenc...

SBI to pick up 49 pc stake in Yes Bank

State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring that depositors money is safe. A day after imposing moratorium on Y...

Basketball-Baltimore university bans spectators from games over coronavirus

Johns Hopkins University has barred spectators from attending the NCAA Division III mens basketball tournament it is hosting this week because of recently confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, it said on Friday. The Baltimore-based un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020