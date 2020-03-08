Differently-abled woman with unique world record proves "nothing is impossible"

A differently-abled woman from Kerala's Kochi has the honour of possessing a rather quirky world record. As the nation celebrates the International Women's Day, ANI took the opportunity to highlight the achievement of Anju Rani Joy, who is a wheelchair-bound world record holder in jar lifting.

The lady has the unique talent of lifting heavy jars with the tips of her index fingers. Talking about her inspiring journey, Anju Rani said that "I felt sad that I was different but then I thought about my future & that's how things started to change."

She found her calling in the art of jar lifting and now she has proved to everyone that "nothing is impossible". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

