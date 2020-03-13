'Bridal Asia SS 2020' postponed due to concerns over coronavirus

In light of global health concerns over Coronavirus, one of the biggest bridal exhibitions of India, 'Bridal Asia SS 2020' scheduled to be held in New Delhi has been postponed. The pop-up fair showcasing products like bridal wear, jewellery, wedding suits and menswear offered by the top and rising bridal wear designers from India and abroad was going to be held on 14 and 15 March 2020, at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Bridal Asia broke the news on their social media. "In light of the global health concerns over Coronavirus, Bridal Asia SS 2020 in New Delhi, scheduled for 14th-15th March, 2020, stands POSTPONED," read the note shared on Instagram.

"In order to create a seamless, luxury experience that pushes boundaries with each passing year, we request all our patrons to allow us some time to get back with new dates and the same fervour," the team concluded. (ANI)

