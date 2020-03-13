Left Menu
Lucknow bride flips the rules as she brings 'baraat' to her wedding

Turning tables on patriarchy, a bride from Lucknow, instead of the groom, brought the wedding procession or "baraat" to her wedding ceremony.

  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 13-03-2020 17:57 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 17:57 IST
The bride was seen sitting on a chariot in her wedding saree, while donning a pair of sunglasses (Picture Courtesy: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Turning tables on patriarchy, a bride from Lucknow, instead of the groom, brought the wedding procession or "baraat" to her wedding ceremony. As the attendees danced and rejoiced amid the celebrations, the bride was seen sitting on a chariot in a glittering red saree donning a pair of sunglasses.

Speaking to ANI on her unique step, the bride said, "Society shouldn't consider women any less than men and girls must be provided equal opportunities in education and all other spheres of life. Just like a man takes out the "baraat" to his wedding, the same right should be endowed to the bride." She added that there is a gradual change in people's attitude towards women and hoped that society will transform further for the better.

When the bride's father was asked what message he has for the society, he quoted a line made famous by Aamir Khan in the movie 'Dangal': "Maari chorian kisi chore se kam hai kya?" (Are our girls any less than the boys?). "The ritual of wedding processions is a feudalistic tradition that has been in practice since centuries, but now it has become redundant," the father elaborated.

According to him there is a need to change such primitive practices. "If women are being given equal rights in education and other fields, then why not in matters regarding marriage?" he asked. The bride's father also revealed that he didn't face much difficulty in persuading the groom's family.

The groom feels that this role reversal would "deliver a great message of gender equality to the upcoming generations". (ANI)

