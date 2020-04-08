Left Menu
Study suggests foods high in vitamin D may benefit heart health

Consuming vitamin D rich foods may have heart-protective effects, suggests recent research.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Consuming vitamin D rich foods may have heart-protective effects, suggests recent research. The research was published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece. In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men. (ANI)

