Nigeria to get USD 250 mn for socio-economic recovery under UN Plus Offer

"This offer is aimed at supporting Nigeria in its immediate efforts at risk mitigation by cushioning vulnerable communities, and through medium-term measures that will aid socio-economic recovery while addressing structural drivers of exclusion, inequalities and discrimination as a component of recovering better."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:07 IST
Representative Image

As part of the United Nations (UN) Plus Offer for Socio-Economic Recovery, Nigeria is projected to get USD 250 million, according to a report by the Daily Trust. The UN Plus Offer is an initiative of the intergovernmental organization and the Nigeria Development Partners Group. The offer was recently launched at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and attended by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, and top officials of the UN.

Laolu Akande, a presidential spokesperson, said that the funds would be used to support the development of health response systems, protecting people, macroeconomic stability and economic recovery, and social protection of Nigeria communities.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the initiative would complement Nigeria's efforts to overcome disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Much has been said about the ESP (Economic Sustainability Plan) but one of the critical issues is social protection. And it has become even more urgent especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdowns and of course the disruptions that have taken place," he said.

Mohammed Yahya, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative and Chair of the Nigeria Development Partners Group, said that the offer to Nigeria was in response to the UN Secretary General's call for action.

