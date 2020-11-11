Domestic workers with a valid permit can return to Kuwait: Report

The domestic workers stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic can return to Kuwait after the approval from Cabinet of Ministers, according to a report by World Gulf.

Authorities have asked the Corona Emergency Committee (CEC) to prepare a report on the return policy of the workers. The approval was granted earlier this Tuesday for the return of domestic workers stuck outside the country.

According to the reports, Basel Al Sabah, the Minister of Health, will also help CEC in the procedure of preparing and reviewing the proposal. The committee will work on the mandatory requirements for the return of these domestic workers to ensure the safety of residents. The committee said that all the domestic workers will be asked to provide residential permits, as only the ones with valid or renewed permits will be eligible for the return.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced several workers to stay outside the country due to the travel ban imposed on 34 nations.

However, the ministry hasn't yet informed about any decision on the new recruitment of workers in the country. It has been nine months since Kuwait has put a ban on the recruitment of workers from 25 countries. The Committee said that a large number of workers in Kuwait are from India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.