Improved energy storage critical to support renewable market in Africa, says expert

Renewable energy will make up almost half of sub-Saharan Africa's power generation growth by 2040, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. Improved technology, greater regulations in promoting access, and massive reductions in cost lead to this increase, according to the reports.

Daniel Goldstuck, the head of energy storage services at the SOLA Group and speaker at the solar and energy storage event said that improvement in sustainable and reliable energy will aid the socio-economical development of the country.

He focused on the need for improved battery technology saying, "energy storage can, for example, be used to provide additional power requirements where there are only nominal household grid services via small energy devices – enabling economic development in previously underdeveloped areas," according to a report by ESI Africa.

He broadly mentioned the lack of energy supply and storage, as he said the challenge is faced when the electricity system fails to carry energy in bulk to meet the demands at consumers' end and lead to energy constraints.

"The integration of bulk energy storage into an electricity grid can help utilities mitigate costs and reduce the chance of blackouts, particularly during periods of high demand or intermittency, which may eventually be a concern with mass integration of solar and wind power," he added.

However, Goldstuck says that improved technology is imperative to ensure investment into large storage projects in Africa and smooth regulations around local storage assets within the distribution networks.