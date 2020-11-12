Left Menu
Development News Edition

Improved energy storage critical to support renewable market in Africa, says expert

"The integration of bulk energy storage into an electricity grid can help utilities mitigate costs and reduce the chance of blackouts, particularly during periods of high demand or intermittency, which may eventually be a concern with mass integration of solar and wind power."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:41 IST
Improved energy storage critical to support renewable market in Africa, says expert
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Renewable energy will make up almost half of sub-Saharan Africa's power generation growth by 2040, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. Improved technology, greater regulations in promoting access, and massive reductions in cost lead to this increase, according to the reports.

Daniel Goldstuck, the head of energy storage services at the SOLA Group and speaker at the solar and energy storage event said that improvement in sustainable and reliable energy will aid the socio-economical development of the country.

He focused on the need for improved battery technology saying, "energy storage can, for example, be used to provide additional power requirements where there are only nominal household grid services via small energy devices – enabling economic development in previously underdeveloped areas," according to a report by ESI Africa.

He broadly mentioned the lack of energy supply and storage, as he said the challenge is faced when the electricity system fails to carry energy in bulk to meet the demands at consumers' end and lead to energy constraints.

"The integration of bulk energy storage into an electricity grid can help utilities mitigate costs and reduce the chance of blackouts, particularly during periods of high demand or intermittency, which may eventually be a concern with mass integration of solar and wind power," he added.

However, Goldstuck says that improved technology is imperative to ensure investment into large storage projects in Africa and smooth regulations around local storage assets within the distribution networks.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccineAs Latin American nations test experimental coronavirus vaccines from across the globe and economic heavyweights such as Brazil and ...

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020